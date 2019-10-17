Wish You Could Create A FAST Website For Free?

While social media networks like Facebook are a lot of fun, they’re restrictive. What if you just want a simple itty bitty website to promote your latest book, or your freelance offerings?

You don’t have time to buy a domain name, get hosting and so on — nor do you want to spend money — you just want an URL you can promote FAST.

Currently I’m building a complete new website here after nuking my original “name” website, online since 1998. Starting afresh is a lot of fun, and yes — it’s work, but I’m a little geeky, so I love it.

I’ve had questions from readers who want publish something online fast. And free.