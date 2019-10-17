Wish You Could Create A FAST Website For Free?

While social media networks like Facebook are a lot of fun, they’re restrictive. What if you just want a simple itty bitty website to promote your latest book, or your freelance offerings?
You don’t have time to buy a domain name, get hosting and so on — nor do you want to spend money — you just want an URL you can promote FAST.
Currently I’m building a complete new website here after nuking my original “name” website, online since 1998. Starting afresh is a lot of fun, and yes — it’s work, but I’m a little geeky, so I love it.
I’ve had questions from readers who want publish something online fast. And free.
For the past weeks, since I've been revamping my "name" website, I've had questions about creating a fast and simple site.
Hope the above ideas inspire you. :-)