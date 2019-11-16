16+ Best WordPress Themes for Writers and Authors (2019)

The introduction of the Gutenberg editor to WordPress 5.0 has made a big impact to the way content creators use WordPress; some have warmly welcomed it, others have been less enthusiastic. Either way, it’s important that your chosen theme has taken Gutenberg into account, and Gutentype promises just that.
Coming in a range of flavors, this theme is open, clean, and minimal; all aspects which are perfect for authors. It includes enhanced block styles, and several custom shortcodes specifically for use with Gutenberg.
