3 Ideas For Your 2020 Content Calendar

What’s a “content calendar”?
Basically it’s a calendar you use to brainstorm, plan, organize and schedule content. CoSchedule offers an excellent article on content calendars, with some visual examples.
Your own calendar can be as detailed or as minimal as you please. One friend keeps her content calendar on sticky notes posted on a cork board. Another friend uses a Happy Planner paper planner.
I use my bullet journal and I’ll keep using it, but on the recommendation of several people I’m creating a Trello board as a content calendar too.