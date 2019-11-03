3 Tips To Kickstart 2020 And Boost Your Income

Let’s look at some tips to help you to kickstart 2020.

1. Freelance writing? Send a mailing to all your clients to win last-minute projects

In all my years as a writing teacher and mentor, I’ve never found a freelancer who made full use of his client list. 99% of freelancers ignore their clients once a project’s done.

This is a horrid, painful mistake… I’ve mentored writers who have tripled their income, overnight, by paying attention to their client list.

Big tip: it takes time and energy to win new clients. Spend time each week cultivating the people who have hired you in the past.