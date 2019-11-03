3 Ways To Write Even If You’re Stressed

Anxiety, although it feels unpleasant, is natural and normal. The poet T. S. Eliot said: “anxiety is the hand maiden of creativity,” so feeling anxious about your writing isn’t new.
New writers tend to worry about it. I’ve heard new writers claim that “I shouldn’t feel this way.”
Creative anxiety: it’s common
A research study, Creativity anxiety: Evidence for anxiety that is specific to creative thinking, from STEM to the arts, reports:
… across diverse content domains, from science to arts, anxiety was greater for situations that required creativity than similar situations that did not.
Let’s look at three ways to write, even if we’re stressed.