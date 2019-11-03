3 Writing Journal Creativity Tips

2. Use images in your journal: doodle, or take photos
A friend started a writing journal when her son was born to ensure that she found time to write every day, even if it was just a couple of minutes. She also takes a photo every day and adds it to her journal.
Over the past six months, she’s contributed articles to several mommy/ parenting blogs. She’s also found a publisher for her first book. She says: “My journal tied everything together for me — I had a place for photos, questions, thoughts, and ideas. It just grew.”
(She keeps her journal in Evernote.)