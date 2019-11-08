Angela Booth

Books: Write Fiction

Build Your Blog: 6 Powerful Ways Grow A Successful Blog

Build your blog: use baby steps

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and a successful blog isn’t built in a day either. Your blog will grow over time. Create a list of three things you need to do to achieve your goals with the blog, then schedule your three things.

Why three? To avoid stress. There are always things you could do with a blog, but very few vital things you MUST do.

Let’s look at how to grow your blog.

1. Add Calls to Action (CTAs) to your blog and to individual posts

A Call to Action (CTA) is an encouragement to perform a specific act. Create a goal for each blog post, then add a CTA to the post to help you to achieve your goal.

Adding a CTA to your content is essential. Readers skim online, so you need to be clear about what you’d like them to do after reading your content.

