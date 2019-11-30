Can You Sell Your Blogging Services?

Blogger for hire: what can you offer your clients?
Consider:
- The topics and industries you cover;
- Your social media profiles — how many followers do you have?
- Technical experience. Can you publish a draft post to a WordPress site, with suitable and optimized images?
- Are you au fait with the basics of Search Engine Optimization (SEO)? Can you research keywords?
Don’t worry about the technical details. Your clients will tell you what they want. Some companies prefer that you submit the content as a DOCX or as a Google Doc, rather than setting you up as a creator on the blog.