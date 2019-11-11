Curiosity Creates Bestsellers

2. Deliver the unexpected: shock and surprise readers
Have you seen the Bruce Willis movie, The Sixth Sense? Yes, that’s the “I see dead people” one. That movie is an amazing example of using surprise; as is the shower scene in the Alfred Hitchcock version of the movie, Psycho.
You don’t need to kill people to provide a little shock and surprise for your readers. Keep surprise readers in mind while you’re writing, and you’ll find clever ways to do it.
Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl inspired lots of “shock and surprise” novels, which develop a new twist on the genre of dark psychological thrillers.