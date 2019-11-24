Angela Booth

Find your best journaling method

Do you want to journal, but can’t seem to find a journaling method you like or that you can stick with? The best journaling method is the one you will actually do, and that serves the purpose you need.

First ask yourself, what is the purpose of your journaling? Do you want to journal to vent your feelings but not necessarily to look back on later? Or do you want to write as a record of your life and to preserve memories?

For venting, any notebook will do. Some people even like to burn their notebook when they are finished, to let go of the bad feelings.

If you want to write to preserve your memories, you are in the right place! All Quo Vadis planners and notebooks use acid-free archival paper to keep your memories safe for years to come.

via blog.quovadisplanners.com

