Freelancing: Why Should Clients Trust YOU?

Who are you, And why should a client trust you with their work and money? No seriously, take a minute to think about that.
Unless you’ve established a brand for yourself online, chances are, you’ll be competing with those million other freelancers for cents on the dollar, and believe me, it’s a race to the bottom.
So how would one go about creating their own brand?
- Social media: I despise social media, never liked it, never got the appeal, and probably never will, but I understood long ago, that I don’t have to like something to leverage it, and so I started using its influence and reach, to appeal to more people who share my thoughts and beliefs, converting them to clients or followers.
If you want to become a freelancer, think about think about trust. Then create a brand for yourself.