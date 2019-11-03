Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Let Go Of Being Perfect (perfectionism is dangerous) | Main | How I Use Gmail + Trello + Evernote + Chrome to Stay Organized and Save Time »

Freelancing: Why Should Clients Trust YOU?

Who are you, And why should a client trust you with their work and money? No seriously, take a minute to think about that.

Unless you’ve established a brand for yourself online, chances are, you’ll be competing with those million other freelancers for cents on the dollar, and believe me, it’s a race to the bottom.

So how would one go about creating their own brand?

  • Social media: I despise social media, never liked it, never got the appeal, and probably never will, but I understood long ago, that I don’t have to like something to leverage it, and so I started using its influence and reach, to appeal to more people who share my thoughts and beliefs, converting them to clients or followers.

via blog.usejournal.com

If you want to become a freelancer, think about think about trust. Then create a brand for yourself.

Posted by on November 03, 2019 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts