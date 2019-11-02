Head-hopping In Fiction (Avoid It)

Make sure you are using the correct POV style for your story. If you frequently find yourself head-hopping or wanting to head-hop, it is very possible that your story shouldn't be told in deep or limited-third person (or that it needs to be told from dual or multiple POVs, not just one). Maybe you should try first person, or omniscient, or multiple POV. Heck, you could even try objective. You do you.





That's it. Head-hopping is really easy to avoid once you realize that it's a problem that exists. Keep your eyes open and you should be okay.