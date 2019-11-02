Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Clear Your Mind and Accomplish Your Goals | Main | Let Go Of Being Perfect (perfectionism is dangerous) »

Head-hopping In Fiction (Avoid It)

Make sure you are using the correct POV style for your story. If you frequently find yourself head-hopping or wanting to head-hop, it is very possible that your story shouldn't be told in deep or limited-third person (or that it needs to be told from dual or multiple POVs, not just one). Maybe you should try first person, or omniscient, or multiple POV. Heck, you could even try objective. You do you. 

That's it. Head-hopping is really easy to avoid once you realize that it's a problem that exists. Keep your eyes open and you should be okay. 

via hannahheath-writer.blogspot.com

(Third Person Limited) One scene equals ONE Point of View.

Posted by on November 02, 2019 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts