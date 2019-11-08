Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« How I Use Trello To Keep My 90-Day Plan In Action | Main | Write A Novel: 4 Easy Ways To Start Your Next Book »

How an Award Winning Food Blogger Used Trello, Todoist and Zapier to Grow Traffic 10x

And as the blog evolved, so did the tools and processes I used to manage it. For the first few months, I made dinner and snapped a photo, then spent 10 minutes uploading it and publishing a post. Whenever I had an idea for a recipe, I would jot it down on a random Post-it note. When I found a recipe in a cookbook, I’d dog-ear the page. If I saw something in a magazine, I’d rip out the page and put it on my desk. And if I saw something online that piqued my interest, I’d email it to myself. Needless to say, ideas were scattered everywhere and managing them was overwhelming.

I needed a blogging workflow.

via zapier.com

Posted by on November 08, 2019 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts