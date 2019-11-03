How I Use Gmail + Trello + Evernote + Chrome to Stay Organized and Save Time

Business Processes

Having a single place to store business processes has also done a lot for my own peace of mind. For example, if someone contacts me about social media coaching, I have a card which contains the checklist I need to follow along with links to the assessment, contract, and intake forms I need to send. And when that client is done, the last item on the checklist is 'get testimonial!' which is something I used to always forget, but now never do.

Tools and resources

I use a lot of apps and extensions and software. A. LOT. I even blog about what I'm using on a semi-regular basis (like what you're reading now!). I have a list that just contains links to the tools I use (they are tagged by purpose, so even if the name isn't obvious I still know what they're for). Sometimes there are resources that are extremely valuable but I need them infrequently, so I forget about them and waste time Googling for a solution when it comes up.