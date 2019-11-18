"How Much Do You Charge?"

Don’t Go First
If you can help it, don’t be the first person to give out a rate. Why? Quoting your rate before having a ballpark idea of a project’s budget puts you at a distinct disadvantage in both directions — you risk sounding wildly expensive or insanely cheap.
One way to get around this? If asked for your rate, come back with a polite and professional, “It varies depending on the project and scope of work. Can you give me an idea of what you’re looking for and your allocated budget for the project?” It doesn’t always work, but it’s a strong first step.
via 99u.adobe.com