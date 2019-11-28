Angela Booth

How To Develop Characters In Your Novella

Short fiction: what your characters DO creates your plot

One of the most common questions I receive is: how do I plot a novella.

This is very easy, so let’s look at plotting.

Your “plot” is what your characters DO.

Unlike real life, where we do weird stuff for no particular reason, in fiction, motivation is everything because fiction is always causal. This happens, which causes this to happen, which affects this…

When you’re writing, you’re always thinking about causes. If you don’t, you won’t have a plot, and readers will be tempted to toss their Kindle against the wall.

For example, you can’t have your novella’s character, Tom, deciding he’ll skip work today and head to the beach on a whim: you must motivate him. He has to think, or say: “I’m going to the beach because (reason.)”

