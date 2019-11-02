Angela Booth

« Head-hopping In Fiction (Avoid It) | Main

Let Go Of Being Perfect (perfectionism is dangerous)

Productivity is not just about quantity of work, it’s also about quality of work—[and] having unreasonably high expectations for yourself absolutely can limit your ability to do your best work,” says Hamill.  

And why is that? Hamill explains: “Because perfectionism can get in the way of trying new things, taking risks, and can stifle our ability to innovate.”

Great work—the kind of work that can change the game in your industry or take you and your business to the next level—requires a certain amount of risk. But if you’re caught up in the need to be “perfect,” those are likely risks you’re not going to be willing to take and, as a result, it’s nearly impossible to reach your full potential.

via blog.trello.com

