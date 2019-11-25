Make The Most Of The Holidays If You’re A Writer

... One of my friends split from his partner in June; he won’t see his children until January. Another friend is dreading the holidays because in her family, quarrels and arguments are guaranteed whenever they get together.

Whether your holiday season promises to be happy or stressful, remember, you’re a writer. Not only can you cope, you can mine the season for story ideas to keep you happily writing all next year.

Want to make the most of the season and enjoy it too? Here are some ways to do that.