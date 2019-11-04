Make Your Writing Life Easier: 5 Trello Tricks For Your Business

Do you wish you could be more organized and productive? If you’re feeling stressed and disorganized, Trello can help. By the way — the app is free for basic use, and it’s a wonderful tool for writers.

Think of it as an electronic bulletin board, or whiteboard.

Trello lessens stress and helps you to be more productive

As a writer, not only must you keep abreast of everything in your business, you also need to track and organize elements in your projects. Trello can help. Not only can you track projects and sales, you can track tasks, such as plotting your novel, or creating a content calendar for a client’s blog.