No Imagination? A Famous Novelist's Secret

He said, ‘Imagination! my dear fellow, not a bit of it; it is cobbler’s wax.’
Seeing that I was rather puzzled, he said that the secret of success was to put a lump of cobbler’s wax on your chair, sit on it and stick to it till you had succeeded. He told me he had written for years before he got paid.
What’s cobbler’s wax?
Presumably cobbler’s wax was once used by cobblers — shoemakers. According to this instructive tutorial from Eunan Hendron, it’s a sticky substance made of beeswax, rosin, and olive oil. Nowadays fishermen use it to tie salmon flies.