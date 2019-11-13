Plot Your Novel In 60 Minutes Or Less

Do you hate plotting?

You're about to discover a plotting strategy that's fast and simple. You won't ever need to wait for inspiration again. You'll sit down to write — and you'll keep writing.

What if you could create a wonderful plot for your novel in just an hour?

Here's why building a great plot for your fiction is important:

* Page-turning plots sell: they win eager readers for your fiction and grow your fan base;

* A plot gives you a road map for your novel. A novel is easier to write when you have a plot to guide you. You're eager to write each day, because you're inspired;

* When you know your novel has a solid plot, your confidence increases. This makes marketing your novels much easier — and more fun.