Ready For 2020? Start Planning Now

Writing business opportunities in 2020
You’re a writer. The world, to coin a cliche, is your oyster. Write whatever you enjoy and chances are, you can make money at it.
Opportunities include:
- Freelance writing: writing for companies large and small;
- Blogging. Making money via freelance blogging, or via a revenue-producing blog;
- Social media marketing: creating social media content for businesses;
- Self-publishing, either fiction or nonfiction, or both;
- Creating information products like courses;
- Copywriting: creating advertising and other marketing materials for business clients;
- Ghostwriting: either ghostwriting fiction, or ghostwriting nonfiction.
Writers are making six-figure (and more, in some cases) incomes via the above opportunities.