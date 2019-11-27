Secrets To Winning Great Writing Gigs

Put yourself in a client’s shoes for a moment. Let’s say you’re running an advertising agency. Your clients trust you. They keep you in business and pay your mortgage.

Suddenly, you win four pitches and you’ve got four new accounts. No way can you handle all that work in-house. You need subcontractors.

Who do you hire? You hire writers you know.

Jake, one of my writing students, built up a full calendar of great writing jobs within three weeks. I asked him how he did it.

He said: “I got out of the house every day and made as many appointments as I could. Basically, I talked to everyone who would talk to me.”

He said that he was shocked at how well people responded to him. He got his first gig on his first day. “Their writer let them down — they needed someone, and I walked through the door.”