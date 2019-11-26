Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« The Ultimate Guide to Improving Your Productivity - evernote.com | Main | Social Media For Authors: 3 Tips To Reach Fans In 2020 »

Streamline Your Content Creation In 2020

Ideas are currency.

As content creators, we need a constant flow of ideas from: conversations with colleagues and clients, our personal reading, research for specific projects — we collect bright and shiny ideas from anywhere and everywhere. Even from TV. One of my friends is a lifestyle blogger, who admits she gets most of her ideas from TV and press releases.

Tip: get onto the mailing lists for press releases from companies in which you’re interested. Large companies spend money on research. Their discoveries are useful to you.

via medium.com

Posted by on November 26, 2019 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts