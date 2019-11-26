Streamline Your Content Creation In 2020

Ideas are currency.
As content creators, we need a constant flow of ideas from: conversations with colleagues and clients, our personal reading, research for specific projects — we collect bright and shiny ideas from anywhere and everywhere. Even from TV. One of my friends is a lifestyle blogger, who admits she gets most of her ideas from TV and press releases.
Tip: get onto the mailing lists for press releases from companies in which you’re interested. Large companies spend money on research. Their discoveries are useful to you.
