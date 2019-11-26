The Ultimate Guide to Improving Your Productivity - evernote.com

Widely Used Productivity Tips
To achieve your full potential, use the following productivity tips. All the techniques have been tried and tested. More than 30 million people have read my articles since 2015. I’ve received thousands of emails from people all over the world. The techniques I share below are the most effective ones according to readers.
- How To Journal For Self-Improvement — While you might think that journaling has nothing to do with improving productivity; keeping a journal is one of the most powerful tools on earth. Many historical figures kept one. It can’t be a coincidence. If you’re starting with personal development, I recommend starting with journaling as well.
- The Pomodoro Method: Take Strategic Breaks To Improve Productivity — This method instantly improves your focus. It’s been highly researched. And the results are clear: The Pomodoro method is one of the best productivity techniques that exist.
After a decade of using Evernote I still feel as if I'm just scratching the surface in using this amazing app.
Whatever you need to accomplish, Evernote will help.