Too Scared To Write

Perhaps you want to write, but you can’t do it. With every hour that passes, your deadline comes closer.

Alternatively, you’d like to write a book or a blog, but you stare at the computer screen for an hour without writing a word.

Feeling anxious when you sit down to write is common. Although few research studies into this condition exist, one study reported that it affected academics:

… around 50 percent of doctoral students in the U.S. and Canada drop out during the research proposal or dissertation-writing phases of their degrees before finishing their programs.

If writing anxiety is so common, what can you do about it?

Realizing that it’s a phenomenon which affects many writers can help. Years ago, when I wrote my first novel, I sobbed for ten minutes every day when rolled paper into my typewriter.