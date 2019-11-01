Use Trello For Your Freelancing Life

Before we get into the ins and outs of how to use Trello, let’s cover why you’d want to use it.
As a freelancer, you’ve got a lot going on. As Leah says (and she’s worked a lot as a freelancer), “there’s a lot of moving parts. There are multiple projects that you’re working on that are in various stages:
- You might have some incoming request from customers that you’re vetting,
- You might have pitches that you’ve sent out so you’re trying to get work and that you’re waiting to follow-up on
- There’s also a lead-generation funnel going on
If you're a freelancer, you know that your life can be chaos. Trello can help.