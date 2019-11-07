Use Trello To Plan Content For Blogs

Create lists for each step in your blog post creation process
The next step is to set up some more lists; one for every step in your blog post creation process. The idea is that you will move your card from list to list as you work on it.
So for example, in my blog board, I have the following lists
- Post Ideas – as previously mentioned, this contains post ideas.
- In Progress – contains posts that I am in the process of writing.
- Draft – contains post that I have finished writing but that need to proofread, edited, etc.
- Scheduled – contains posts that are scheduled ready to be published.
via hollypryce.com
If you blog for clients, Trello helps you to manage your deadlines.