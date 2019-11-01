Using Trello to Organize Your Entire Life

I’ve been using Trello for about 6 months now. It’s been an unbelievable FREE tool that has been a godsend for me. I started using Trello for my business and eventually began incorporating my personal life into it. I spend all day in Trello so it was an obvious transition to begin putting all of my home and family things into it as well.

The best part of using Trello now is having everything all in one place at a birdseye view. I go from work to home and pull up my meal plan and know exactly what’s for dinner that night. When I sit down on bill pay weeks I can open up Trello and see immediately what my budget is without having to login to various other websites.