Wish Blogging Were Easier?

Writers write. We don’t need to know what we’re writing when we sit down to write. We need to be comfortable not knowing. There’s a term for this: creative anxiety.
Creative anxiety is rooted in perfectionism.
Many bloggers (and aspiring bloggers) suffer from perfectionism. They write a sentence or two, decide that it’s trash, and stop writing.
Every writer is overwhelmed by perfectionism at times; it’s a trait that recurs, even if we think we’ve overcome it. And it may cripple your writing — if you’re unaware that it causes anxiety and creative blocks.