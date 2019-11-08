Write A Novel: 4 Easy Ways To Start Your Next Book

3. Buy a cover — check out premade cover designs and get inspired
Images always spark creativity for me. The last time I wasn’t sure what I wanted to write, I bought the cover for Lady Saville’s Lover.
The cover struck me while I was browsing designs, and the title just came to mind. I had no idea what the novel would be about, or anything else… The cover spoke to me, and I just started writing.
Do a Google search for “premade book covers”. You’ll find lots of websites which offer covers, and you may be inspired.