Write A Novella: Want To Write Short Fiction? (Novella Series 1)

What’s a novella?
Let’s start by defining what a novella is. In a nutshell, a novella is a work of short fiction.
Word counts are arbitrary; you can set your own. For what it’s worth, here’s how I estimate the word counts of various forms of fiction:
- Short story: very short fiction up to 10,000 words;
- Novella: short fiction from 10,000 to 40,000 words;
- Novel: fiction from 40,000 words to… whatever. Your novel can be as long as you please.
Your mileage may vary. One author I know calls short fiction under 5,000 words a short story. For her, novella territory starts at 5,000 and goes up to 20,000. Anything above 20,000 is a novel.