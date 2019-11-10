Writing Fiction: 4 Ways To Inspire Readers And Sell

1. Make character creation easy: use an emotional adjective plus a noun to create your characters
Your readers’ emotional connection to your characters starts with you. Create characters by choosing an emotional adjective, plus a noun.
Examples:
- A jealous fashion designer;
- A disgruntled detective;
- A secretive CEO.
Creating a “jealous” fashion designer gives you more options when you’re planning a new character. You’ve instantly got somewhere to go with the character.
You’re wondering:
- Jealous of what, or whom?
- Why?
- How does she reveal her jealousy — what does she think? Do?
- What goals does she have?