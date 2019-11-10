Angela Booth

Writing Fiction

Writing Fiction: 4 Ways To Inspire Readers And Sell

1. Make character creation easy: use an emotional adjective plus a noun to create your characters

Your readers’ emotional connection to your characters starts with you. Create characters by choosing an emotional adjective, plus a noun.

Examples:

  • A jealous fashion designer;
  • A disgruntled detective;
  • A secretive CEO.

Creating a “jealous” fashion designer gives you more options when you’re planning a new character. You’ve instantly got somewhere to go with the character.

You’re wondering:

  • Jealous of what, or whom?
  • Why?
  • How does she reveal her jealousy — what does she think? Do?
  • What goals does she have?

