Writing Fiction: 5 Ways To Add Drama

Families provide endless opportunities for drama. Family members are closest to you, so they know everything about you. They know how to hurt you.

Think about your own family. Do large family gatherings lead to arguments? Why?

Make things difficult for your main characters by giving them family ties which give opportunities for drama via jealousy, manipulation, competitiveness — even fear.

3. Horrible characters are drama gold

You’re writing a novel or short story, so you get to spend a lot of time with your characters. We all want to be around nice people. Why would you make some of your characters horrible?