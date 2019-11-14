Writing Process: Self-Publishing Success In 2020 Step By Step

Is your writing process working for you?
Authors tend to equate success with sales, but a lot goes into high book sales:
- Writing! Bestselling authors all have a writing process which enables them to be productive;
- Marketing. Although marketing today is easier than it’s ever been, marketing is still an enormous challenge for authors;
- Strategy.
In summary, you need a writing process, a marketing process and a good strategy.
By the way… This process is the same process I give my personal coaching students.
For the best results, set aside 30 minutes a day.
Let’s get started.