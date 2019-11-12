Angela Booth

Books: Write Fiction

Writing Serials: Win Readers And Sell More Books

A tip: finish your serial! (Readers like to binge)

When you start writing something, finish it. Here’s why: it’s a good habit to get into. A writer’s judgment about a work in progress is pretty much useless, anyway.

When it comes to writing serials, finishing your serial is vital — you don’t know how well a serial will do until you have lots of episodes for sale. I’ve seen this repeatedly with my students.

An author contacts me about a project. While we’re chatting he tells me that he’s ready to quit his serial; he’d rather start something new. I encourage him to finish, and he does — and suddenly, when he’s almost completed the series, it takes off and sells.

