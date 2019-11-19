Writing Tips: Outline Fiction The Easy Way

Writing tips for fiction authors who hate outlines

Hate outlines? I know many authors do, because I often get questions about outlining fiction. It’s a real challenge for many writers, and I sympathize. Way back when I started writing fiction in the 1970s I hated outlines with a passion.

That was way before Amazon and ebooks, so if I wanted to sell my novels to publishers, I had to outline. When I whined about it my literary agent at the time told me: “just write an outline. It’s a sales tool — you don’t have to follow it.”

Outline fiction YOUR way

That was the best advice I’ve ever received: you don’t have to follow your outline. Your outline is just a way to make your novel real to you. In traditional publishing, it helps you to get a publishing contract.

Over the years, I’ve pantsed/ outlined my way to many, many novels. These days, I rarely think about outlining at all. It seems as if my outlines just magically appear — I think about a novel, and before I know it, I’ve created a workable outline.

This magic will happen for you too — persist with your version of outlining, and sooner or later, writing novels (and nonfiction too) will be easier, because you outline automatically.