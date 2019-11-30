Angela Booth

You Hate Your Novel. How Do You Finish It?

I started my writing career as a novelist. I’ve also ghosted dozens of novels for clients. In my experience, the worse a first draft looks, the more likely it is that there’s an excellent novel hiding in the mess.

Here’s why. The chaos shows that you’re thinking — you’re captured by the story, and that passion will be felt by your readers.

A smooth first draft can be wonderful; your imagination handed you the complete story, all you had to do was write it down.

I’ve never had that happen, nor have any of the authors I know, but it could happen. Maybe.

It’s far more likely that your first draft is (predictably) horrid. Let’s assume that you think it’s beyond help, and do what professional writers do — we deal with it.

