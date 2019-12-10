Angela Booth

Books: Write Fiction

10 Ways to Sell More Books When Your Marketing Budget is Zero

2. Use your book’s backmatter for subtle promotion.

Your book’s backmatter, the last few pages of your book, contains opportunities to sell more. You can:

– Add a link to your website, along with the link to your mailing list’s subscriber page. (Note: Never be shy about asking your readers to send you a review of your book to publish!)
– Add cover images and short descriptions of your other books
– Add your contact info. and descriptions of other services you might offer if you are a freelancer
– Write a friendly (short) letter to readers to inform them about upcoming books.

3. Cross-promote with other authors in your genre.

Network with other authors in your genre or category, and then suggest cross-promotions. Pair up with another author to promote the author’s latest book to your email list and social media accounts while he or she does the same for you.

Your authors’ group can also publish free holiday-themed collections of stories as a group-wide promotion! The collection can include links to each author’s book.

via writersweekly.com

