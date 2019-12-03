3 Ways To Start A Story Which Sells

BTW, I don’t unpublish any of the short stories after I publish the collection. Moreover, I publish the collection immediately after I publish the final story in the series.

Here’s why I do this: impact — I find that I sell more this way. (Your mileage may vary.)

Let’s look at some easy ways to start a short story.

1. Create a main character: your hero, or heroine

You may be inspired by someone you know, someone in the news, or even by a character in a book.

Alternatively, close your eyes, and see what your imagination tosses at you. Say to yourself: “I need someone to write about…”

An image of a person will appear… and hey presto, you have a character.