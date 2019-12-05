5 Strategies If You Have No Book Sales

Can you still sell nonfiction books despite the competition?
“The Kindle gold-rush ended in 2015,” one author said.
Another author said that she’d switched to writing fiction. She’s given up on nonfiction completely.
Authors suggested:
- Today, you need a platform and publicity to make big sales; or
- You need a fresh, hot topic that few other authors have spotted; or
- You need to spend big on advertising and promotion.
I’ve no idea whether their thoughts are accurate or not.
Here are some strategies the group’s authors suggested if your nonfiction books’ sales have dropped.