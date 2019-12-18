Angela Booth

Books: Write Fiction

60-Minute Writing Sales (Shush, they're secret)

A tip: pay attention to writing chores people dislike doing. You can turn these into gigs which take less than 60 minutes — and get paid at several times your usual hourly rate.

One writer who’s a colleague from my magazine writing days always asks her clients what they hate most. “I’ve found some gems,” she said. “One CEO paid me extremely well to mine his autobiography for tweets, then post one a week to Twitter.”

Other ideas:

  • Speeches;
  • “Personalized” holiday greetings (personalized is in quotes because the client hires you to do the personalizing);
  • Text for “personalized” notes;
  • “Pearls of wisdom”: aphorisms and maxims for your client to use in his speeches and elsewhere;
  • Jokes, witticisms, and puns: you can create these and sell them to your clients.

Let’s look at some profitable projects you can complete in an hour or less.

