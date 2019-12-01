Can you make money writing on Medium?
If you explore Medium, you’ll find lots of posts from writers who make an income on Medium:
I originally wrote this post in February 2019. It’s November 2019 now — a year since the month when I made $180. I’m on track to earn $10,000 from Medium this month. I did make more than $9,000 in October. That was up from over $6,000 in September.
Medium’s benefits: it’s a pleasure to read
What are the benefits of publishing on Medium? Opinion’s divided among writers.
Here’s what I like: the site is a pleasure to read because it isn’t flooded with advertising.