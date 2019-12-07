Angela Booth

Choose Your Freelance Income In 2020

I surprised her when I suggested that by doing a few things differently, she can double her income in 2020.

Earn more: choose your own freelance income

We’re living in a golden age for writers and other creative folk: we have many more opportunities today. But we need to be proactive, to make make the most of our opportunities.

I suggested to my student that what she earned was up to her. In effect, she could choose her own income as a freelancer.

She stared at me for a moment. Then she smiled. “I never thought of looking at it that way.”

Let’s look at how you can increase your income next year too.

via medium.com

