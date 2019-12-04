Writers of crime fiction, historicals, science fiction and fantasy are all writing based on their imagination. They start with reality and transform it. If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones, you may know that George R.R. Martin’s epic is based on the history of the War of the Roses.

George R.R. Martin is a genius. He’s taken dry-as-dust English history and turned it into wonderful entertainment, via the magic of his imagination.

Fiction authors are liars who tell the truth

Readers read fiction to learn about people — about themselves. In novels, fictional people might be in the form of robots or rabbits (Watership Down), but the robots and rabbits react to circumstances in a way readers can understand.