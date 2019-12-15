Freelance Your Way From Blah To Bliss - Angela Booth - Medium

Got the freelancing blahs?

I suggested she needed an infusion of inspiration. “You’ve done all the hard work,” I pointed out. “People know you as as freelancer now. It seems a shame to toss that out of the window… Since it will take time to wind up the business and get a full-time job, would you like some ideas on how to win back your mojo?”

She did; I offered her some ideas. If you’re looking for ways to lift your mood and build inspiration, you could give them a try too.

1. Ask yourself: “what limiting beliefs do I have?”

Everyone has limiting beliefs. Everyone.

If you’d like to give yourself a shock, try this.