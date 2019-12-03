Freelancer? Get Paid More, More Often

If you want to get hired more often by great companies and publications, put some effort into getting them to know and remember you.

The killer mistake: thinking that asking once is enough

Asking once isn’t enough.

Put yourself in your client’s position. (This applies to past, current and prospective clients.) Your client is busy, above all. He may or may not see your message. If he sees it, he thinks: “I’ll get in touch later.”

Then you’re forgotten.

Create a follow-up workflow for clients and colleagues and act on it. (There’s a sample workflow below.)

You need a workflow to help you to follow up

I keep my follow-up strategies in Trello, so I can see what I need to do at a glance.