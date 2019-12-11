Get Paid To Write Fiction For Clients

And make no mistake: there are BIG profits to be made in publishing fiction today. Novels which make the Top 10 in Kindle Best Sellers can make five figures daily.

I just checked today’s stats on the current Amazon top sellers. The novel, Unspeakable Things, which is due to be published on January 1, is currently ranked the top seller in the overall Kindle Store. It’s also the top seller in three Kindle sub-categories.

(A tip when checking rankings on Amazon: Amazon updates the rankings hourly.)

Published by one of Amazon’s imprints, Unspeakable Things is estimated to be earning $19,000 daily, and almost half a million dollars a month.