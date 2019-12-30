Here’s How To Boost Your Freelance Income Fast

Create a follow-up workflow for clients and colleagues and act on it. (There’s a sample workflow below.)
Want to boost your writing income? You need a workflow to help you to follow up
I keep my follow-up strategies in Trello, because I can see what I need to do at a glance.
You follow up with:
- Prospective clients. Create a creative strategy to win new clients. One email message or a direct message on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn isn’t enough. Create a follow-up process which ensures that you follow up at least six times over three months.
- Current and past clients. I nag my freelance writing students to follow up creatively — never send out blanket mailings. Customize all your communications.