Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Write, Even If You Think You Can’t | Main

Improve Your Fiction: Novellas And The Story Question

The story question is the beating heart of your fiction.

It keeps readers reading. Readers know how important his goal is to your main character, so they want to know whether he’ll win through.

Often, you’ll hear literary critics bleating about how badly written a bestselling novel is. When you analyze such a widely-panned novel, you realize the author established the story question EARLY and narrative drive compelled readers to tear through the novel.

Critics lashed Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code. They screamed “drivel” into the void; readers just wanted to know: what happens next?

You establish your novella’s story question when your character decides on his goal and you (and he) realize how all-important it is.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on December 05, 2019 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts