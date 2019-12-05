Improve Your Fiction: Novellas And The Story Question

The story question is the beating heart of your fiction.

It keeps readers reading. Readers know how important his goal is to your main character, so they want to know whether he’ll win through.

Often, you’ll hear literary critics bleating about how badly written a bestselling novel is. When you analyze such a widely-panned novel, you realize the author established the story question EARLY and narrative drive compelled readers to tear through the novel.

Critics lashed Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code. They screamed “drivel” into the void; readers just wanted to know: what happens next?

You establish your novella’s story question when your character decides on his goal and you (and he) realize how all-important it is.